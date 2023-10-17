Watch: Jeannie Mai Breaks Her Silence After Jeezy’s Divorce Filing!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Jeannie Mai is speaking out following her husband Jeezy’s divorce filing. Yesterday, the talk show host posted on her Instagram, sharing a picture that included an emotional message that read, “sometimes you just need to take a break and disconnect to heal.” Word on the street is that Jeannie Mai was blindsided by the news of Jeezy’s filing for divorce.

After days of rumors circulating on the blogs about her trying to save the relationship despite Jeezy’s decision and still living inside the home with the entertainer, she finally sat down with host Sherri Shepherd to make a statement. “I’m not going to lie, it takes everyday to just really sit and be quiet in your thoughts… take care of me.” The 44 year old revealed she’s taking it one day at a time and relying on her faith and her baby girl, Monaco to get her through the tough days.

“One thing I know is, you give God your pain and he will give you his power. Period.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jeezy, also known as Jay Wayne Jenkins, filed for divorce at Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court and cited that their union was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” The rapper, 45, also requested joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco, born last year in January of 2022. Jeezy has also been spotted outside more and on the gram with captions that seem to taking subliminal shots at Mai. He even unfollowed her on the platform. Watch the full LO Down below

[Zype id=”652eb02ea6c6910001487ddd”]

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE