It’s been a few years since Jadakiss put the culture on notice by becoming the reigning Verzuz MVP and though he hasn’t had anymore challengers since, the Yonkers legend is still reminding everyone his pen can still body a track like Usain Bolt.
Linking up with Justina Valentine for her visuals to “Mo Money,” Kiss and Valentine play a high stakes game of poker where the loser gets kidnapped and the winner gets to take home stacks of cash and maybe convince Valentina to give up her digits now that they’re rich. It’s worth a try. Just sayin.’
Elsewhere Joyner Lucas thinks about his mortality and in his clip to “24 Hours To Live” kicks it on the stoop with his homies and breaks down what he’d get done if he knew he wasn’t going to wake up on this earth tomorrow. Spoiler alert: it’s a lot of crime LOL.
Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Adrian Marcel featuring E-40, Baby Tate, and more.
JUSTINA VALENTINE FT. JADAKISS – “MO MONEY”
JOYNER LUCAS – “24 HOURS TO LIVE”
ADRIAN MARCEL FT. E-40 – “BIP CITY”
BABY TATE – “LOLLIPOP”
BABYTRON – “BEYOND TURNT 2”
FINESSE2TYMES – “STILL WON’T LISTEN”
TRAY TRAY – “GANGSTA B*TCH”
KLAYDARAPPER – “TURN THE CLUB UP”
Justina Valentine ft. Jadakiss “Mo Money,” Joyner Lucas “24 Hours To Live” & More | Daily Visuals 10.31.23 was originally published on hiphopwired.com
