Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Diddy is back at it again when it comes to spending top dollar for a loved one. Press play and check out what it takes to get flew over seas
for a very special occasion. Diddy‘s album is on the way , but not with out a stunning roll out. 54 years on the earth and Diddy has still found away
to celebrate life, and enjoy his flowers while he can still smell them. Who else wouldn’t do whatever it takes to get their significant other in the same
space as them for one’s birthday. Yung Miami made it into the London just in time. Over a million bucks to pull it it all off seems to be worth it.
Follow P-skillz on all platforms at @Pskillzflo .Tune in to The Flight Zone
The post Diddy Going Viral Again Right Before The Weekend appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Diddy Going Viral Again Right Before The Weekend was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Former NBA Player Joe Smith Freaks Out After Finding Out His Wife Has An OnlyFans
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Lauryn Hill Has A Tardy Response For Her Habitual Lateness, Says We Are “Lucky” She Makes It On Stage Every Night
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
-
Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Are Reportedly Engaged After 2 Years Of Dating
-
Ex-NBA Player Joe Smith Gets Emotional Discussing OnlyFans Drama With Wife Kisha Chavis [WATCH]
-
Hip-Hop Halloween! The Best (And Worst) Rapper Cameos In Horror Films