The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Diddy is back at it again when it comes to spending top dollar for a loved one. Press play and check out what it takes to get flew over seas

for a very special occasion. Diddy‘s album is on the way , but not with out a stunning roll out. 54 years on the earth and Diddy has still found away

to celebrate life, and enjoy his flowers while he can still smell them. Who else wouldn’t do whatever it takes to get their significant other in the same

space as them for one’s birthday. Yung Miami made it into the London just in time. Over a million bucks to pull it it all off seems to be worth it.

Follow P-skillz on all platforms at @Pskillzflo .Tune in to The Flight Zone

The post Diddy Going Viral Again Right Before The Weekend appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Diddy Going Viral Again Right Before The Weekend was originally published on thebeatdfw.com