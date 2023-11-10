STREAMED: Meek Mill & Rick Ross Drop Star-Studded “Too Good To Be True” Album, Jack Harlow Returns With TikTok-Approved “Lovin On Me,” & More

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill & Rick Ross — Too Good To Be True

Meek Mill and Rick Ross do the give-and-go with the release of their newest album, Too Good To Be True. The “SHAQ & KOBE” duo join forces for a star-studded LP featuring some real life ballers and some hard-hitting production.

This new 17-song offering features NBA icon Shaquille O’neal and current star Damian Lillard (known as Dame D.O.L.L.A. when he raps) but the set it also includes Future, Fabolous, DJ Khaled, Teyana Taylor, French Montana, and more.

Meek and Rozay announced the album earlier this year. “MMG,” Mill told Apple Music. “[This] that sound that they’ve been looking for. I’ve been hearing a lot of people saying that rap music getting weak.” Ross added: “Shaq and Kobe, two of the biggest ever, greats. We back.”

The longtime collaborators are also linking up for a revival of sorts on this project. “When me and Rozay got in the studio, it was all about real energy, organic motivation,” Meek explained. “This is Rozay I’m rapping next to. Rozay is Top 5 dead or alive.” And with that, the duo unleashed their new album, which can be heard below.

Jack Harlow — “Lovin On Me”

Jack Harlow keeps the momentum rolling. Just months after dropping his Jackman. LP, the Kentucky rhymer returns with a new single, “Lovin On Me.”

This time around, Harlow reintroduces himself. “Don’t know what you heard or what you thought about your boy / But they lied about your boy,” he raps. “Goin’ dumb and it’s somethin’ idiotic ’bout your boy / She wearin’ cheetah print, that’s how bad she wan’ be spotted ’round your boy.”

Finally, after bouncing throughout the dance-ready Nik D, OZ, and Sean Momberger-produced single, Jack speaks directly to doubters. “All the guys in the back waiting for the next track,” he raps. “Cut your boy a lil’ slack / It’s young Jack.”

Triumphantly, Harlow dons a Wu-Tang Clan shirt in the song’s music video. The Louisiana MC dances throughout the clip while friends and his puppy join in on the fun. Listen to the new single and watch the visual below.

Busta Rhymes f. Young Thug — “OK”

Busta Rhymes is gearing up to roar once more. The Dungeon Dragon has announced a new album, Blockbusta, and he just dropped a new Young Thug-assisted single from that offering called “OK.”

Cool & Dre produced this new banger. While Thugger handles the energetic hook, Busta shines with his legendary growl. “Picking up a hundred thousand dollars and I want it all cash,” Thugger sings. “I be getting to this money…Do this for everyone that love me,” Busta Rhymes adds.

The Flip Mode MC is also executive producing his own next album with a super-producer trio. Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, and Swizz Beatz have all joined him for this project. “You really feel illuminated,” P recently told Busta Rhymes via social media. “This illumination is good because I think people are gonna be able to get and feel that.”

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne — “Long Story Short”

After delivering “Presha,” two famed authors get succinct as Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz drop their newest joint single, “Long Story Short.”

As if that wasn’t enough star power, three big names also appear behind the boards here. That’s because Mannie Fresh, Big K.R.I.T. and Juicy J produced this soul-infused record.

Firstly, Weezy kicks things off. “My crib look like I’m selling keys,” he boasts. “‘Bout that life, I guarantee / You living life vicariously / This life gon’ be the death of me.”

Secondly, Chainz pops up next. “I drown my heart in kerosene / A+ off in parenting / Get my kids damn near everything,” he raps. “I don’t compete, but you can’t compete / Plain Jane Patek Philippe.”

Up next, Wayne and Chainz are set to release their follow-up to 2016’s ColleGrove LP.

Lola Brooke — Dennis Daughter

Lola Brooke broke onto the scene with her viral hit song “Don’t Play With It” last year. And since then, she’s become one of rap’s brightest young stars. Today, the Brooklyn rapper unleashes her highly anticipated full-length album, Dennis Daughter.

Latto and Yung Miami are on the LP. They appear on the “Don’t Play With It” remix. Elsewhere, Bryson Tiller shows up on “You” and Coi Leray pops up on “Don’t Get Me Started. French Montana also makes an appearance on the album.

Brooke recently told MTV that she is ready to showcase more sides of her personality with this body of work. “I’m just introducing myself,” she said. “I don’t think the world knows who Lola Brooke is as of yet. They see me but they need to know where I came from and how long it took to get where I am.”

Furthermore, Lola takes this opportunity to speak to her deceased father about the things she’s been experiencing. “Dear Dennis, it’s your daughter / Grandma just passed and I’m not home, I’m out in Florida,” she raps. “I’m in pain right now / I can’t show it while I’m f–king up the game right now.” Listen to Brooke’s dedication below.

