Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Coi Leray comes forward with her side of the daddy daughter drama. Press play for her input to a recent interview that is
surfacing, which gears that she was living a rougher life than father Benzino agrees to. Coi Leray confesses that the video that surfacing
is five months old. She wants to keep this back & forth thing off line.
Tune into Ya Pilot @Pskillzflo weekdays
The post Coi Leray Responds To Daddy Drama Issue appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Coi Leray Responds To Daddy Drama Issue was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Will Smith Allegedly Got Busy With Duane Martin, According To Former Assistant
-
Lauryn Hill Has A Tardy Response For Her Habitual Lateness, Says We Are “Lucky” She Makes It On Stage Every Night
-
A List Of 2024 Grammy Nominees For Hip Hop, R&B and More
-
Ex-NBA Player Joe Smith Gets Emotional Discussing OnlyFans Drama With Wife Kisha Chavis [WATCH]
-
André 3000 Set To Release First New Album in 17 Years, Social Media Responds
-
Boosie Has a New Crush on… Who?