Coi Leray comes forward with her side of the daddy daughter drama. Press play for her input to a recent interview that is

surfacing, which gears that she was living a rougher life than father Benzino agrees to. Coi Leray confesses that the video that surfacing

is five months old. She wants to keep this back & forth thing off line.

The post Coi Leray Responds To Daddy Drama Issue appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

