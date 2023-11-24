When you hear “tech gifts” you might start thinking about the latest smartphone or maybe a gaming system. But what about if you’re into wellness?
Cassius has you covered with our first episode of Check The Tech, a limited series and a visual gift guide. In the premiere episode, our host, tech venture capitalist Sara Lovestyle, linked up with Madala Mathurin, the founder of Kozen, for some insight into some of his favorite tech items, which just also happen to make excellent gifts. If you don’t know, Kozen is a wellness app created by the engineer that allows professionals to conduct their business (think soundbaths, yoga, etc) anywhere.
“I was like let me build something that empowers wellness professionals to be on a platform in their own communities where they can heal,” said Mathurin. “Where they can heal others that they care about.”
The products featured in this episode include the Whoop, a recovery-focused fitness tracker, a Stretch Out Strap (that pairs with an app) and the Oura smart ring, a data-collecting wearable.
Watch the full episode above. Be sure to come back and see Check The Tech: Gifts for The Gamer, next week.
Check The Tech: Gifts For Wellness Gurus was originally published on cassiuslife.com
-
Cassie Accuses Sean Combs of Rape and Years of Abuse in Lawsuit
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Happy No Shave November To The Finest Bearded Celebrities
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2023 Soul Train Awards
-
Washed Crooner Aaron Hall Getting Dragged For All The Filth After Rape Accusation With Diddy
-
Celebrity Members of Omega Psi Phi
-
Our Favorite ‘Cozy Opulent’ Looks From The ‘Renaissance’ Film Premiere
-
Will Smith Allegedly Got Busy With Duane Martin, According To Former Assistant