Benny The Butcher Talks “Everybody Can’t Go,” Working With Lil Wayne, “Poisonous” Rap Lyrics & More!

Benny The Butcher is back and better than ever. Lore’l and Kyle chopped it up with him regarding his new album Everybody Can’t Go, His new deal and all his plans for 2024!

He just dropped his latest single, “Big Dog,” featuring Lil Wayne. Produced by The Alchemist, this release is just the warm up to Benny’s upcoming album, EVERYBODY CAN’T GO, scheduled for a 2next year. “Big Dog” marks Benny’s major return to the mainstream since his last album, Tana Talk 4, which achieved significant success by landing in the top 25 on the Billboard 200.

Besides the music, you know you can’t be in the rap game for too long without a bit of controversy and Benny his been hitting the blogs lately due to his ongoing feud with Freddy Gibbs. He was pictured with Gibbs ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child sparking dating rumors.We talk to him about that and more in our full interview. Watch below and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube page for more exclusive content.

