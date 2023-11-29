Former Eagles WR DeSean Jackson Announces Retirement

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

After 15 years in the NFL, WR DeSean Jackson has officially announced his retirement.

Jackson has yet to release an official statement but seemed to give a subtle clue on X, formerly known as Twitter, telling his audience “This weekend special Philly we out there! Big week”

DeSean Jackson collaborated with the Eagles instagram on a ‘tribute’ post, thanking DeSean for his services, where he was quoted ‘I’ll always be an Eagle”.

With a plethora and 50+ yard touchdowns and explosive returns, Jackson was by far, one of the most electrifying Eagles in the teams history.

DeSean Jackson was a dynamic playmaker who captivated Eagles fans with his game-breaking speed, unique skill set, and explosive play,” said owner of the Philadelphia Eagles Jeffrey Lurie. “What made DeSean truly stand out during his accomplished 15-year career was his ability to make miraculous plays look routine.

“We all remember him scooping up the football in New York on that fateful evening in December, 2010, and veering his way into the end zone for what is now famously referred to as the ‘Miracle at the New Meadowlands.’”

The ‘Miracle at the New Meadowlands’ was a historic moment Jackson became the first player in NFL history to win a game by scoring on a punt return as time expired.

Jackson will be at the Lincoln Financial Field this weekend, as the Eagles will be celebrating his official retirement as he serves as our Honorary Captain for the game Sunday December 3rd against the San Francisco 49ers.

