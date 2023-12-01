Stock Up On Holiday Gifts At Bath & Body Works’ Annual Candle Day

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

‘Tis the season to buy your favorite candles at the Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day celebration. If you are obsessed with scents and creating aromatic vibes in your space, this candle extravaganza has your name written all over it.

Bath & Body Works has been a staple in the candle business for years. Their delicious-smelling candles are popular among most candle connoisseurs, and this is the time of the year when their loyal customers stock up on some of their favorite smell-goods.

Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day

Annual Candle Day at Bath & Body Works is when the brand’s $24.50 three-wick candles are a mere $9.50. For the first time, this candle feat will last all day, online and in-store, beginning on December 1st for Loyalty Members only. It will also be available online and in-app as well. It will then be open to everyone (in-store and online) on December 2-3.

If you have yet to buy your loved ones or Secret Santa a Christmas gift, this is your chance to cross everyone off your list. The Annual Candle Day will offer over 100 fragrances and over 40 Annual Candle Day exclusive drops. Some brand-new scents include Top Shelf Elf, Candy Emporium, and The Perfect Winter. A couple of scents that will be returning for this day are Merry Mimosa and Fresh Cut Lilacs. You can also stock up on holiday candles like Fresh Balsam, Tis the Season, and The Perfect Christmas, or all-time bestsellers like Champagne Toast, Mahogany Teakwood, and Eucalyptus Spearmint. In addition to candles, you can throw in a candle holder with your favorite candles for a heightened decor experience.

Notify your shopping partner and get your credit cards ready because this Annual Candle Day is a hit, and the candles will only last for a while. Visit bathandbodyworks.com for more information.

P.S. – If you’re in New York City for the holidays, head to Herald Square Plaza near the subway entrance on the corner of 34th Street & 6th Avenue to see (and smell) a Tis the Season 3-Wick Candle that’s as big as New York City’s holiday spirit and only on display during November 30 and December 1!

