Lo Down: Jamie Foxx Makes His First Public Appearance Since Mysterious Health Scare “I’m Not A Clone”

Jamie Foxx had quite the journey, but he’s back and ready to rock! The Oscar-winning actor graced us with his presence at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements event in Los Angeles. Foxx opened up about his health scare, revealing how bad things got, saying, “It’s crazy; I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk.”
But hey, he’s here now, and he’s feeling good! Foxx expressed gratitude for every single minute, emphasizing the newfound appreciation. “It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now,” Foxx told the crowd. “It’s different, I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over. I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel, too; I don’t know where I was going.”
Oh, and just to clarify, Foxx wanted to make it clear – he’s definitely not a clone. Good to know!
All in all, it’s a joy to see Foxx back in action.
