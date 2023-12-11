Arts & Entertainment

Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Their 2nd Baby Girl

The new addition is the "How We Roll" singer's 4th child!

Published on December 11, 2023

Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Feb 2017

Source: WWD / Getty

R&B singer Ciara and Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson have officially welcomed their second baby girl, just in time for the holidays!

The “How We Roll” songstress took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Dec. 11 to reveal the first photo of their new bundle of joy, Amora Princess Wilson, coming in at 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Amora is the third biological child born to the Wilsons, following 6-year-old daughter Sienna and 3-year-old Win. Ciara is also mom to 9-year-old Future Zahir, from a previous relationship.

Ciara announced her fourth pregnancy back in August, as she was promoting her Cici EP. In the artsy black-and-white video, the pop star stands on the side of a pool, initially facing the camera before revealing her very prominent baby bump. Pregnancy didn’t slow her down one bit: Just last week, the singer was spotted on the purple carpet for the world premiere of The Color Purple.

Congrats to the family!

Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Their 2nd Baby Girl  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

