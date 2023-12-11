R&B singer Ciara and Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson have officially welcomed their second baby girl, just in time for the holidays!
The “How We Roll” songstress took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Dec. 11 to reveal the first photo of their new bundle of joy, Amora Princess Wilson, coming in at 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Amora is the third biological child born to the Wilsons, following 6-year-old daughter Sienna and 3-year-old Win. Ciara is also mom to 9-year-old Future Zahir, from a previous relationship.
Ciara announced her fourth pregnancy back in August, as she was promoting her Cici EP. In the artsy black-and-white video, the pop star stands on the side of a pool, initially facing the camera before revealing her very prominent baby bump. Pregnancy didn’t slow her down one bit: Just last week, the singer was spotted on the purple carpet for the world premiere of The Color Purple.
Congrats to the family!
- Ciara Sends Her Hubby Russell Wilson A Sweet Message In Honor Of His Birthday
- Ciara Launches OAM Skincare
- Hey Hassan Reads Channing Crowder For Calling Russell Wilson Square!
- Ciara & Russell Wilson May Have Another Baby On The Way & More!
- Powerhouse Couple Russell Wilson and Ciara Ink First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios
Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Their 2nd Baby Girl was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Muni Long Reveals Autism Diagnosis On Social Media
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has ‘Sealed The Deal’
-
Cardi B Says She’s Single, X Is In Shambles: “I’ve Been Single For A Minute Now”
-
WORLD AIDS DAY: Remembering Black Celebrities We Lost
-
Black Hollywood Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere
-
Block Wars: Top Ten Rap Feuds Featuring The Game