Missed The Show? Check Out The Morning Hustle Podcast

Yep, It’s Finally Here! THE MORNING HUSTLE podcast w/ Lore’l and Kyle Santillian is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous, and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop.
The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the audience’s lifestyle.
CLICK HERE to Subscribe To The Morning Hustle Podcast on Apple Podcasts
CLICK HERE To Subscribe To The Morning Hustle Podcast Podcast on Spotify
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Cardi B Says She’s Single, X Is In Shambles: “I’ve Been Single For A Minute Now”
-
Muni Long Reveals Autism Diagnosis On Social Media
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has ‘Sealed The Deal’
-
Kanye West Rocks Black KKK-Style Hooded Mask At His Album Listening Party, Social Media Reacts
-
WORLD AIDS DAY: Remembering Black Celebrities We Lost
-
Black Hollywood Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere