Oprah Is Seven Pounds From Her Goal Weight Thanks To Medication And Lifestyle Change

With the help of weight loss medications, Oprah Winfrey is now seven pounds away from her goal of 160 lbs. She admitted to using prescriptions and other weight management tools with PEOPLE magazine this week. Queen Oprah is this week’s PEOPLE cover girl.

“The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for,” Oprah said this week.

Since the 69-year-old’s admission, fans haven’t stopped talking about the topic. But, honestly, why would they?

The fact of the matter is Queen Oprah looks good. She’s been slaying every carpet she has stepped on in the past few months. And she’s dazzled each interview and press conversation in anticipation of her new movie, “The Color Purple.”

Oprah is in the midst of an ongoing “glow-up.” And in a world where people continue to be obsessed with looks, many are noticing, asking questions, and looking for inspiration in their own lives. So, its no surprise that the topic of Oprah’s weight has come back up again.

(Even though Oprah may wish it hadn’t).

Oprah’s weight (and appearance) is a topic of discussion. Again.

Even before the recent PEOPLE interview, Oprah has been open about her struggles with weight and body image and how this contributed to her successful career. The Hawaii resident recently hosted a panel on the topic, Oprah Daily’s “The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight.”

“You all know I’ve been on this journey for most of my life. My highest weight was 237 lbs. I don’t know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years,” Oprah told the crowd.

She then followed her comments with more details about how she perceived different treatment from others when she weighed 200+ lbs. Oprah shared on the panel, “This is a world that has shamed people for being overweight forever.”

Oprah refuses to be shamed for her weight, use of medications, or public image.

But as Oprah nears 70, she is no longer allowing shame and public opinion to shape her own. Oprah didn’t have to share her weight loss secrets with the world. But in a way, we’re glad she did.

After saying she didn’t prefer to use weight loss medications, or have a “way out,” Oprah changed her mind. As Oprah shared with PEOPLE, “Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower — it’s about the brain.”

She consulted with a physician and “released her own shame” about medications like Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Ozempic. Now Oprah is happily managing her weight through weight loss medications, lifestyle changes, and exercise.

She is living on her own terms – and looking fabulous while doing it. Read the full PEOPLE cover story.

