TRIED IT: Mayvenn’s Brazilian Loose Wave Is A Top Choice For Minimal Shedding

When it comes to hair, my preference is always kinky, natural texture. Every now and then, I switch things up and dabble in a straight hairstyle. This time, I tapped Mayvenn to help me slay my next look.

Because I knew December would be eventful, I wanted to find a low-maintenance style lasting 4-6 weeks. I typically don’t keep weaves in for more than a month because, by week 2, I’m losing my mind over all the itching.

I turned 40 in November, and milestone birthdays like that can cause me to harp on your appearance. What is my look or style as a 40-year-old woman? Am I rocking straight weaves? Will I graduate to wigs? Should I wear my natural curls and give the grey hairs some shine? Or will I stick to my kinky textured look? I experimented with one of my favorite styles: choppy bangs with a soft body curl.

Mayvenn Virgin Brazilian Bundles

Mayvenn sent me 3 Virgin Brazilian Loose Wave Bundles with Closure in 18 inches. I took them to my stylist, Kim, at Jennifer’s Beauty Studio.

Source: Marsha B. / Marsha B

About a week after my initial style session, I found myself in the chair of hair-slayer to the stars, Dharius Thomas. He gave me a romantic and whimsical 90s-inspired updo that highlighted my face.

Obsessed, okay?

Through Thomas, I learned different ways of manipulating my hair. He showed me how to thin the bangs out so they didn’t hide so much of my face. He even suggested a few dry shampoos to reduce shine and oiliness.

A week later, I applied Thomas’s suggestions for my company holiday party. I pulled my hair back in a ponytail and lightly framed my face with a few loose curls.

While I enjoyed this look, straight hair still isn’t my preference. I do think I should try a center part before I rules it out completely. The hair itself was easy to maintain. I experienced minimal shedding. My stylist, Kim, commented on how sturdy the wefts were, which undoubtedly contributed to the hair’s durability.

Excessive shedding is my pet peeve, especially after the first wash. When I reviewed the brand’s body wave bundles I experienced some shedding. It wasn’t alarming, but definitely noticeable. That wasn’t an issue for me with the loose wave.

On to the next style! What do you think I should try next?

