Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Trinidad Emcee did what she does best as one year ended and the other began. 2023 Miami vibes became New year
new pressure as the pink Barbie Nicki Minaj stepped out to spread some holiday cheer. Press play and listen to the thick crowd of party people
parting their year to a new beginning. The Barbs sounded excited to be in the right place at the right time.
Tune into The Flight Zone Weekdays From 3 to 7 pm
The post Thicki Nicki Minaj On New Years appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Thicki Nicki Minaj On New Years was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Ex-NBA Player Chance Comanche To Face Murder & Kidnapping Charges After Woman’s Body Found In Desert
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Actor Christian Keyes Accuses Unnamed “Powerful” Person Of Sexual Harassment
-
Kang Draft: Who We Could See Replace Jonathan Majors As Kang the Conqueror
-
Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Music In 2024: ‘Stay Tuned’
-
Cardi B. Got The Smoke For Offset & Nicki Minaj; Social Media Reacts
-
AirbnBAD? Fantasia Blasts Rental App For Racial Discrimination By North Carolina Airbnb Host
-
Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely By The NBA, X Reacts