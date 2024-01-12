Pete Davidson Regrets Comment Made To Aretha Franklin’s Family. Says He was Also High on Ketamine

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Pete Davidson is opening up about his past addiction to ketamine.

In his newly released Netflix special Turbo Fonzarelli, the comedian revealed that he was on ketamine for “the past two and a half, three years” — which led him to attend Aretha Franklin’s funeral under the influence. “It’s embarrassing when you’re not on ketamine anymore, though… I’m embarrassed. I was out and about like that. That’s not cool, you know?” Davidson said.

“I was at Aretha Franklin’s funeral like that. Yeah, I have to live with that. You know what I mean? She’ll never know, but still, that’s not the point.” “If she was there, she would probably be like, ‘Hey, who are you? And what the f— are you doing at my funeral?’ It’s embarrassing. I’m so high, I thought it would be a good idea to go up to her family and go, ‘Hey, I’m just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-T…S’,” he added.

Ketamine is classified as a dissociative anesthetic with hallucinogenic properties, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. This drug can distort perceptions of sight and sound, inducing a sense of painlessness and a feeling of being disconnected from the environment.

“I had to stop doing hard drugs because [you] can’t be a drug addict in your 30s,” he said. “Doing drugs in your 20s is fine. It’s like an excuse. You’re like: ‘I’m finding myself.’ It’s cute, you know?”

