Lil Nas X Offers Apology After “J Christ” Video Uproar

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Nas X went on social media to release an apology for his controversial “J Christ” video which has earned the artist some heavy backlash.

The latest single and music video by Lil Nas X has brought about a backlash that has compelled the artist to issue an apology through social media. On Monday (January 15), Lil Nas X addressed those criticizing “J Christ”, which was released last Friday (January 12). In a four-minute video which he shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter, the rapper began by saying he wanted to “explain where my head is at,” with his words.

He stated that he wasn’t necessarily apologizing for the song, but he acknowledged that he might have gone awry in his promotion of the single. “This is not to try to get everybody on my good side or whatnot. This is more to clear my head about my own decisions. I know I messed up really bad this time,” said the “Old Town Road” artist while casually sporting a bonnet. “And I can act unbothered all I want, but it’s definitely taking a mental toll on me.” Lil Nas X would also state that he expected some heat because “religion is a sensitive topic,” but he wasn’t aiming to mock anyone’s faith. “I didn’t mean to mock. This wasn’t a ‘f—k you to you people, f—k you to the Christians.’ It was not that. It was ‘I’m back like Jesus,’” he continued. “I’m not the first person to dress up as Jesus. I’m not the first rapper, I’m not the first artist, and I won’t be the last.”

In closing, Lil Nas X said: “I was put on this earth to bring people closer together and promote love. That’s who I am. I’m not an evil demon guy trying to destroy someone’s values. That’s not me.” The “J Christ” video has become a spur for many to blast the artist for what they saw as disrespect, with media figures like gamer Kai Cenat and artists like Hurricane Chris releasing their own videos saying that he should find “something else to play with besides Jesus”.

Lil Nas X Offers Apology After “J Christ” Video Uproar was originally published on hiphopwired.com