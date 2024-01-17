Company Behind Snoop Dogg’s Viral “Giving Up Smoke” AD Fires CEO After Solo Stove Sales Flop

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Just because something goes viral doesn’t mean it will generate dollars. Solo Brands, the company behind that brilliant Snoop Dogg AD, found that out the hard way.

Snoop Dogg had the internet in a tizzy when he dropped a video announcing he was “giving up smoke,” leading many to believe one of the world’s most famous weed smokers was putting down his blunts for good and asking fans to respect his privacy.

The video turned out to be a brilliant AD for the company’s new smokeless fire pit, Solo Stove. After the “Gin & Juice” rapper pulled the wool from over our eyes, many applauded him, hailing to be an excellent pitchman.

Digital Music News reports that the viral AD didn’t do anything for business. It was so bad that the company gave the CEO the boot.

Per Digital Music News:

“While our unique marketing campaigns raised brand awareness of Solo Stove to an expanded and new audience of consumers, it did not lead to the sales lift that we had planned, which, combined with the increased marketing investments, negatively impacted our EBITDA,” said interim CFO Andrea Tarbox. “We believe there is a significant opportunity for us to build awareness and that these new campaigns will expand our reach and benefit our brands over the long term.”

More focused on the implication that he might actually be giving up cannabis than the smokeless fireplace for which the ad was made in the first place, fans and media outlets alike seemed to miss the point.

As a result, Solo Brands had to adjust its financial expectations in 2023, anticipating lower revenue — and ousting Merris in 2024. Christopher Metz, former Vista Outdoor CEO, will step in as the company’s president, CEO, and director of the board, effective as of Monday, January 15. So viral advertising works to get word out—but driving sales? That’s another matter entirely.

Welp.

They definitely add this flop to the Marketing 101 textbooks.

