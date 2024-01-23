The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Ludacris is one of the most genuine artists we’ve ever connected with and we’re excited to see him continue to do big things with some of the same folks he’s been working with since his start.

This week BET+ announced that Ludacris is developing a scripted series inspired by his own experiences as a radio DJ turned artist.

Inspired by Ludacris’ experience coming up in the competitive music scene in Atlanta as DJ Chris Lova Lova, the series follows the misadventures of a sharply drawn ensemble who are willing to do anything and everything to bolster ratings at their hip hop radio station.

The series will be written by Noah Gardenswartz and is being produced by a powerhouse collective of creatives including Larry Wilmore, Malcolm D. Lee and Luda’s longtime managers Chaka Zulu and Jeff Dixon. Noah Gardenswartz was a writer and co-producer on Prime Video’s Emmy® and Golden Globe Award-winning show, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”. In case you needed the reminder, Malcolm D. Lee is the incredible director behind “The Best Man” films and television series, which he also wrote and produced. Larry Wilmore’s credits are almost too many to name but besides hosting his own show, Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore”, he’s also one of the executive producers of “Reasonable Doubt”, and he helped create HBO’s “Insecure” and ABC’s “Grownish” and served as executive producer of ABC’s “black-ish.” Wilmore’s writing credits include “In Living Color,” “The PJ’s” (which he also co-created), “The Office,” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” He also served as creator, writer, and executive producer of “The Bernie Mac Show.” So y’all already know this show is about to be HILARIOUS.

BET+ Announces Ludacris Scripted Series In Development, Inspired By His Journey As DJ Chris Lova Lova was originally published on globalgrind.com