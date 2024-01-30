The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye is back on our timelines this week . Standing on business while minding his own business in Hollywood. TMZ reporters always

have had that aggressive interview approach. Looks like Monday afternoon Kanye wasn’t going for the usually get in your business

okey doke, nor disrespect. Press play and peep the energy on the block as Kanye explains to the reporter how disrespectful and rude she being

just for a story.

The post Kanye Just Debo’d TMZ Reporter In Broad Daylight appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

