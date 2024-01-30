Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Kanye Just Debo’d TMZ Reporter In Broad Daylight

Published on January 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Kanye is back on our timelines this week . Standing on business while minding his own business in Hollywood. TMZ reporters always

have had that aggressive interview approach. Looks like Monday afternoon Kanye wasn’t going for the usually get in your business

okey doke, nor disrespect. Press play and peep the energy on the block as Kanye explains to the reporter how disrespectful and rude she being

just for a story.

Stream in Everyday to The Flight Zone Hosted by Ya Pilot P-skillz for the up to  date stories& topics

 

The post Kanye Just Debo’d TMZ Reporter In Broad Daylight appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Kanye Just Debo’d TMZ Reporter In Broad Daylight  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close