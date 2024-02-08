Usher’s Hitting The Road This Summer For His ‘Past Present Future’ Tour

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Usher is having a great week.

In just a few short days, he’ll headline the Super Bowl Halftime show, his album Coming Home drops Friday, he was just named the face of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS for Men campaign, and now he’s got more music-related business to announce.

After the Super Bowl, he’s taking his show on the road, announcing North American dates for his Usher: Past Present Future tour. The 24-city tour will kick off at Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena on Aug. 20., and make stops in other cities like Philly, Toronto, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami and Atlanta, some of which are blessed with two shows in a row. He’ll eventually wrap up the tour in Chicago on Oct. 29.

Fans can cop presale tickets now with general sale beginning Monday at 10 am. So, if you need a preview of what Usher can bring to the stage, his talents will be on full display come Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime performance– telling GMA last month that he’s digging deep into his catalog.

“I try to get back as far as I can,” he explained. “Go back to the first album if I could. But, you know, it’s literally 13 minutes.”

Peep the entire list of tour dates below to see when Usher touches down in a city near you.

Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX

Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center

