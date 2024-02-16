STREAMED: Beyoncé Enters Her Country Era With “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” & “16 CARRIAGES,” ScHoolboy Q Continues Comeback With “Yeern 101,” & More

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé — “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” & “16 CARRIAGES”

Beyoncé is back with another act. After a Verizon Super Bowl ad hint, Queen Bey announced her RENAISSANCE: act ii LP with two new singles: “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES.”

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” features an upbeat sound. “This ain’t Texas; ain’t no hold ‘em,” she sings. “So lay our cards down / Park your Lexus / Throw your keys up / Stick around.” Bey also produced the record with Raphael Saadiq, Nate Ferraro, Killah B, Hit-Boy, Stuart White, and Mariel Gomerez.

“16 CARRIAGES” is a bit more somber in nature. “16 carriages driving away / while I watch them ride with my dreams away / to the summer sunset on a holy night / on a long backroad, all the tears I fight.” Bey also produced this seemingly autobiographical cut with Dave Hamelin, Ink, Raphael Saadiq, and Stuart White.

The launch ties in with the global superstar’s Verizon Super Bowl ad. In it, she joined a Twitch-like service; created an A-I bot called Beyoncé-I; a doll named Bar-Bey; and launched into space for a special first-time performance in attempts to break the internet. At the end of the ad, she says “Okay, they ready. Drop the new music.” Shortly after this, she delivered the new singles and confirmed act ii.

ScHoolboy Q — “Yeern 101”

ScHoolboy Q continues to prep for his highly anticipated forthcoming album with yet another single. After dropping “Back n Love” and “Blueslides” as a double-dose last week, the Top Dawg MC unveils “Yeern 101” and its music video this week.

The song is a high-speed chase of a banger with a bar collage that ranges from painful memories to boastful taunts all while providing life updates. “I’ve been living off golf from the last few deals,” he raps on the track. “When the Nike check came, man, I still got chills / Hit a 2K lick, I ain’t even go pro / Got a boss outlet now, I’m smelling like goat.”

He’s flexing facts on the track, in fact, as Q’s love of golf has paid dividends. Back in 2022, for example, Q appeared in a Tiger Woods Nike ad, which explains the Nike check bar. The same year, Groovy Tony also starred in a PGA Tour 2K23 commercial, hence the “2K lick.”

Q directed the song’s music video alongside James Edward. It features an array of dynamic visuals to match the rapper’s rapid-fire delivery. Meanwhile, Cardogotwings, J.LBS, YeX, and Johnny Juliano produced this track, which is set to appear on Q’s forthcoming album, Blue Lips, due March 1.

Ariana Grande & Mariah Carey — “yes, and? (Remix)”

Ariana Grande has been fielding Mariah Carey comparisons since she entered the music industry. Now, the multi-platinum superstar teams up with one of her influences on the “yes, and?” remix.

“I cannot believe the words I am typing,” Grande wrote when announcing the song. “‘yes, and?’ remix [featuring] the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration Mariah Carey…There truly are no words that suffice. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song. It means more to me than I could ever possibly articulate and I cannot wait for everyone to hear this.”

Carey celebrated the song’s release on socials as well. “I am so effing excited to be joining Ari on the ‘yes, and?’ remix!! This is such a magical #moment!”

Back in 2014, Grande addressed vocal comparisons to MC. “Mariah has been a huge influence on me since I was a little girl,” she told Us Weekly. “I’ve even done a cover of one of her songs. I don’t think there are any negatives to being compared to one of the greatest vocalists of all time. It’s honestly a great honor.”

Gunna — “Bittersweet”

After a tremendous comeback year in 2023, Gunna picks things up where he left off with a brand new single. Today, the “Lemonade” star mixes up a new banger titled “Bittersweet.” This one reflects on life’s ups and downs and fame’s pros and cons.

“Got me a taste of this fame; it was sweet, now it’s bitter,” he raps on the song. Later, he also delivers a message to an unnamed former friend: “Sh-t been rough but I ain’t too tough to say I love and I miss ya / You my dawg, I don’t care if we fell out, I never could diss ya.”

Gunna has been into opposites of late. Before “Bittersweet,” he delivered 2023’s A Gift & a Curse LP. The song “F-kumean” appeared on the project and soared to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, matching his highest spot on the chart to date. He previously reached those heights was with Lil Baby on “Drip Too Hard.”

