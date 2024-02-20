Beyoncé’s Cécred Haircare Line Features Patent-Pending Tech: Bioactive Keratin Ferment

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé’s Cécred haircare line dropped today and the Beyhive is buzzing over the highly anticipated launch of the Foundation collection. With eight products designed to “cleanse, condition, and visibly repair” your hair, Cécred is officially available for purchase.

Like everything Beyoncé does, Cécred is a deeply researched and thorough collection that features patent-pending keratin recovery technology that reportedly strengthens and revives hair health.

“The journey of creating Cécred has taken years, and I’m so proud to finally reveal what we’ve been working on,” said the Cécred founder and chairwoman Beyoncé Knowles-Carter in an official press release. “As a Black founder, it was important to me to concentrate on where I saw the greatest need for healthy haircare and to place scientific innovation and product performance above all else. We started by prioritizing the needs of textured hair like mine, along with other types and textures that need more moisture and strength. My entire life and career, I’ve worn my hair in so many different ways: natural, flat-ironed, braids, colored, weaves, wigs. I want everyone to have the freedom to express their hair in ways that make them feel good, so I began by creating the essentials for hair and scalp health. My vision is to be an inclusive force of excellence in the

haircare industry while celebrating hair rituals across global cultures and helping dispel hair myths and

misconceptions on all sides.”

Beyonce Cecred Haircare

Like many Black women, haircare goes back to the first lessons we learned from our mothers or other maternal figures in our lives. Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles owned a hair salon in Houston when Beyonce was a youth. Mama Tina was instrumental in the inception of Cécred, which she opened up about in the March/April issue of Essence.

“Back then there was no one product that mixed high-tech hair care with the nourishing moisturizers and oils so vital to textured or color-treated hair, so I mixed the two,” explained Mama Tina. “I was told Black women’s hair could not have color and perm at the same time. I proved that theory wrong. Now Cécred has the latest science with tried-and-true rituals passed down from generations before.”

Cecred Haircare Products

Cécred products boast a laundry list of benefits for Black hair. Infused with ingredients like honey (it’s only right), butters, oils, honey, and fermented rice water, the scientific haircare line packs moisture-penetrating properties to fortify every type of hair. And with patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment, Cécred seems worth the coin.

Our patent-pending technology, made from wool-derived keratin, honey, and lactobacillus ferment, closely matches and replaces depleted proteins in hair. Its molecular weight is small enough to deeply penetrate the cortex to visibly strengthen weak, damaged, or highly manipulated hair.

Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub ($38 USD, 8 oz.)

Like skincare for your scalp. This Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub combines a balance of exfoliants, fermented purple willow bark, and tea tree oil to remove buildup and residue from your hair and scalp for a game-changing deep clean.

Hydrating Shampoo ($30 USD, 8 oz.)

This luxurious, hyaluronic acid-infused shampoo goes deep on hydration, leaving your hair visibly nourished, manageable, and strong.

Moisturizing Deep Conditioner ($38 USD, 10 oz.)

Bring dehydrated and dull hair back to life. This ultra-rich formula is infused with our African oil blend and shea butter to moisturize, soften, and improve manageability.

Reconstructing Treatment Mask($42 USD, 10 oz.)

Hair repair in a jar. Powered by our patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment, this treatment is clinically tested to visibly reduce damage, increase strength, and improve shine after one use.

Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual ($52 USD, 4 treatments)

Fermented rice water is long adored in Asian cultures for its hair-strengthening and length-retention benefits, but the fermentation takes days. This ritual begins with a Fermented Rice & Rose Powder that instantly transforms into a water-activated, fortifying hair rinse treatment followed by a luscious Silk Rinse.

Moisture Sealing Lotion ($38 USD, 8 oz.)

This multitasker does it all: seals, smooths, and styles with a light hold.

Nourishing Hair Oil ($44 USD, 1.7 oz)

This blend of 13 oils and plant-based extracts seals in moisture and adds a soft shine—all without silicone.

Ritual Shaking Vessel ($20 USD)

Take haircare to luxe levels with the bespoke vessel to mix our Fermented Rice & Rose Powder with water to create a fortifying hair rinse treatment.

