Sure, Rihanna‘s busy with her Fenty empire and was recently spotted in Louis Vuitton’s Spring Summer 2024 campaign, but she’s got room for another brand, too.

Rihanna’s rejoining Dior as the face of the brand… allegedly.

The reports come from Business of Fashion‘s insider sources saying that when Rih was spotted in Paris last week with A$AP Rocky, it wasn’t just to take in the city of love during Valentine’s Day; it also served as a business trip.

BoF says she was in town to shoot a Dior campaign at the iconic former royal residence of King Louis XIV, the Palace of Versailles. It was reportedly shot by Steven Klien and styled by model-turned-editor-and-writer Carine Roitfeld.

If and when the news becomes official, it’ll be a full circle moment, as Rih was Dior’s ambassador back in 2015. In the process, she made history as the first Black woman to be a face of the brand, and ironically, her first campaign, dubbed “Secret Garden,” was also shot by Klein.

She was also in Paris last month during Paris Couture Week, and the only show she attended was Dior’s, where she rocked an all-black Dior look, complete with diamond-encrusted earrings and a chain.

Neither Rihanna nor Dior have officially commented on possibly reuniting, but with the French fashion house debuting its womenswear Fall collection next week, we might get the news then.

Last June, Rihanna fronted another LVMH-owned brand, Louis Vuitton, in a campaign where she showed off her baby bump.

“Personified by a pregnant Rihanna—a symbol of human empowerment and the quintessential everyday icon—the men’s campaign reflects the re-contextualization at the core of Pharrell Williams’ approach to the Maison,” read the press release.

Rihanna is Reportedly Returning As The Face Of Dior was originally published on cassiuslife.com