Wendy Williams’ Reps Reveal Dementia And Aphasia Diagnosis Plan To Sue Lifetime

Looks like more unfortunate news for our girl and legendary talk show host Wendy Williams. She was reportedly hit with a diagnosis of dementia and aphasia, as revealed in an official press release on February 22. Representatives for the talk show queen dropped this bombshell just weeks before the release of her new and controversial Lifetime documentary, “Where Is Wendy Williams?”

On Thursday, Wendy’s guardians came through with the news that the former radio host got diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023. Aphasia, that neurogenic language struggle, can creep up after a traumatic brain hit or with dementia in the mix. It’s a lot! Reps for the Ask Wendy author claimed that her health struggles had presented “significant hurdles” in her life over the last year.

The caregivers state that they also plan to sue the TV network, Lifetime for airing the documentary without their consent. Although the detailed trailer seems to show a fully consenting Willams on film talking about the downfall of her career and her complicated relationship with her family and loved ones. Her caregivers say Wendy was not in her right mind while cameras were rolling. Wendy’s son, Kevin Hunter, Jr., appears in the Lifetime special, as do her sister, father and other family members.

“I have no money,” Wendy says on camera, wearing a black Chanel sweater and a Chanel pearl necklace. “And let me tell you something: if it happens to me, it can happen to you.” – Wendy Willams

Lore’l and Kyle discuss this and more on today’s LO DOWN! Watch the video and let us know your thoughts. The documentary will air in two parts starting Feb. 24. will you be watching? See the official trailer below.

