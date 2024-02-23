Listen Live
AT&T Blames Software Update for Outage

Published on February 23, 2024

AT&T Outage Photo Illustrations

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

DALLAS, TX.–This week’s cell phone outage that affected AT&T customers was not the result of a cyber-attack, says AT&T.

The carrier says a software update is to blame.

The service disruption started early Thursday and was resolved Thursday night. It was a major headache for many, who’s phone services were limited. GPS maps failed and some 9-1-1 calls did not go through.

AT&T serves more than 100 million customers, according to the company’s website.

The post AT&T Blames Software Update for Outage appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

