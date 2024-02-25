The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Red Bull Spiral takes the concept of the cypher and takes it to a new level by way of a camera angle that literally spins around the talented MCs in a circle. For the latest edition of Red Bull Spiral, rappers Saba, Mick Jenkins, and IDK all take turns delivering lines with all the rhyme schemes you can expect from these titans of the culture.

Red Bull Spiral is a program that’s part of the energy drink’s channel focused on Hip-Hop, Red Bull 1520. Via 1520, Red Bull delivers tailor-made content from the culture and by those steeped deeply within it. The latest episode of Spiral is the 11th one for the program, which also concludes Spiral‘s first season which saw several Hip-Hop heavyweights that we’ve featured previously on our pages.

Saba, who had a strong 2023 on the back of a pair of singles alongside fellow Chicago native No I.D., Windy City vet Mick Jenkins, who dropped the full-length The Patience in 2023, and Prince George’s County, Md. standout IDK all take turns and showcasing the heights of their abilities while standing apart from the next MC.

Previous episodes of Red Bull Spiral featured members of the sprawling Griselda collective, Souls of Mischief, Coast Contra, and more. This coming spring, Spiral will launch its second season and we can’t wait to see what the Red Bull 1520 is cooking up next.

Check out Saba, Mick Jenkins, and IDK in the Spiral cypher below.

Learn more about Red Bull 1520 here.

—

Photo: Red Bull

Red Bull Spiral Wraps Season 1 With Saba, Mick Jenkins & IDK was originally published on hiphopwired.com