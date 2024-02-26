Watch: Is Porsha Williams Divorce A Publicity Stunt For RHOA?

Porsha Williams has officially called it quits with Simon Guobadia, ending their 15-month stint as a married couple. Now, you might have caught wind of the online chatter about Guobadia’s citizenship status, but it seemslike the divorce has nothing to do with the recent noise about Simon’s past. It’s a whole different chapter.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The details of why they’re parting ways are hush-hush, reps for the couple have described the split as an “ongoing matter” but we’re sure more details will arise especially with the new season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta premiering soon. Some fans even speculate that the divorce filing is all for the cameras being that Porsha is being reintroduced as a RHOA cast member. If Simon is truly the man that legal documents allege, Mrs. Williams may be filing for divorce to protect her assets.

Williams and Guobadia jumped the broom November 2022, in not one but two ceremonies – a Nigerian traditional bash and an American celebration in Atlanta. Fast forward from there, and their engagement, announced just a month into their whirlwind romance in May 2021.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

So, what’s next for Porsha? I guess we’ll all be waiting to find out! Fans will no doubt be tuned in to see her comeback for the sixteenth season of Real Housewives of Atlanta not to mention she’s landed herself a scripted deal with NBCUniversal.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE