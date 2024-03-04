ATLANTA, Ga. — The CDC says Americans with COVID no longer have to isolate for five days.
The agency revealed new guidance for COVID and other respiratory infections Friday. But, it added that it urges those who end isolation to wear a mask and limit close contact with others.
New guidelines say those with COVID can return to normal daily activities if they haven’t had a fever for 24 hours without the help of medications or if their symptoms have been improving.
The agency’s director said the goal “is to continue to protect those at risk for severe illness, while also reassuring folks that these recommendations are simple, clear, easy to understand and can be followed.”
The post CDC Announces Changes to COVID Guidelines appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
CDC Announces Changes to COVID Guidelines was originally published on wibc.com
-
Win a Girls Trip with Lore'l on The Fantastic Voyage
-
Prayers Up: Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Dementia, Primary Progressive Aphasia
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
2024 Urban One Honors: Best in Black Celebrity Fashion
-
These AT&T Outage Posts Will Make You Laugh, Unless Your Phone Is Still Off
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
Register for The One Thousand Dollar Cash Grab Here
-
Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards