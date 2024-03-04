Kim Kardashian “Frustrated” Over Kanye West’s School Demands

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kardashian is highly upset over Kanye West’s latest public demands for her to remove their children from their current school on social media.

According to reports, Kim Kardashian is not pleased with her former husband Ye aka Kanye West and his latest plea via social media to remove their children from their current school. “Kim is frustrated with his constant public attacks and naming of the school because it creates safety and security concerns each and every time for their children,” the source close to the reality star revealed. “The only solution Kanye has offered in protest to the school – that the kids have been at since pre-school – has been placing them with unaccredited teachers and his own unaccredited Donda school which has been riddled with lawsuits.”

This information comes after West made a public entreaty to his ex-wife to remove their four children – North, 10; Saint, 8; Chicago, 6; and Psalm, 4 – from the Sierra Canyon School, which is located in an upscale Los Angeles suburb. The “Flashing

Lights” rapper shared a post on his Instagram account on Wednesday (February 28), writing in all capital letters: “Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now it’s a fake school for celebrities that are used by ‘the system.’” In the caption of the post, he wrote “At this point everybody knows what ‘the system’ is code word for,” using an eyes emoji after that sentence before adding: “I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children.”

The source who spoke to Kardashian also claimed that West said “school isn’t necessary” for their children. Kanye West has made attacks on the Sierra Canyon School in the past, and shared a text with Kardashian where he wrote: “Y’all don’t have [say] so over my black children and where they go to school.” The situation has made Kardashian resort to paying for extra security at Sierra Canyon. Kardashian is also seeking to compel Kanye to keep all discussions of matters relating to their children private – which he reportedly agreed to in their divorce agreement.

