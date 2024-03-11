SZA’s ‘Sesame Street’ Dreams Come True With Special Appearance

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

SZA’s dreams come true. The singer made her seven year dream come true after appearing on “Sesame Street” last week. Read more about her appearance and check out a series of behind the scenes photos from her time on set inside.

Back in 2017, SZA wondered how she could appear on the popular PBS show, “Sesame Street.” The longtime favorite amongst children and adults has become a PBS staple bridging the many cultural and educational gaps with a fun television program.

“How does one get on Sesame Street!?” Sza asked seven years ago.

The “Snooze” songstress” finally saw her dreams become a reality when she appeared on the hit children’s series. SZA tweeted, “GODS TIMING !!! FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS AND SAY THEM OUT LOUD !!NEVER GIVE UP !! ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE I BELIEVE IN YOU !!”

SZA also shared on Instagram, calling her experience “the purest happiest day from top to bottom.” The singer goes on to say, “Thank you for having me and for patching up my inner child @sesamestreet !! I LOVE YOU !!”

She shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from set, sporting an appropriate Coogi cardigan and smiling widely with Elmo, Oscar The Grouch, Big Bird, Abby Cadabby, and more of the beloved “Sesame Street” characters.

In another viral clip, SZA was dubbed an “honorary muppet” and had a quick check-in with Elmo.

“Well, SZA, did you have fun?,” Elmo asked. To which SZA replied, “I had the best time, Elmo. Thank you for having me. I can’t wait to come back.”

This special full circle moment came weeks after Elmo went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. Elmo posted a wholesome tweet on the platform, checking in on everyone’s mental health. Several fans and celebrities chimed in with their responses.

Even singer, Dionne Warwick shared a somber gif of herself before responding, “Just kidding, @elmo. I am doing well.”

After garnering nearly 215 million impressions on his initial question, Elmo replied, “Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you. #EmotionalWellBeing.”

SZA’s episode has no air date, but she will join the several entertainers who have come before her like Usher, Pharrell, Patti LaBelle, Beyoncé, Kobe Bryant, Jamie Foxx, Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, and more who walked down 123 Sesame Street.

Yay, SZA!

SZA’s ‘Sesame Street’ Dreams Come True With Special Appearance was originally published on globalgrind.com