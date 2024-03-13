Listen Live
Lifestyle

Hot Girl Summer Returns: Megan Thee Stallion Announces 2024 Tour

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
"Mean Girls" New York Premiere

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

The Houston Hottie is back on the road starting this Spring. On Wednesday (March 13), Megan Thee Stallion took to instagram to announce the Hot Girl Summer Tour, set to kick off in May. While official tour dates have not been announced, there is a list of cities Megan is expected to perform in.

RELATED: Our favorite moments from Bun B’s All-American Takeover

RELATED: Drake Signs Texas Born Rapper

Here it is, Hotties: Check out the first promotional flyer for the Hot Girl Summer Tour, coming May 2024.

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Megan Thee Stallion / General

Hot Girl Summer Returns: Megan Thee Stallion Announces 2024 Tour  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

News

Ice Spice Drops Thirst Traps On Snapchat To Promote Alexander Wang Collection

11 items
Celebrity News

Celebrities Live Their Lives ‘Like It’s Golden’ At Jay Z and Beyoncé’s Private Oscars After Party

Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Just Got Even Sexier With His New Candid Conversation About Love, Relationships, & Work-Life Balance

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2024 | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-01-11
Contests

Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game

Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Just Got Even Sexier With His New Candid Conversation About Love, Relationships, & Work-Life Balance

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close