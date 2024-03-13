Trump Calls Gaffe Videos Played By House Democrats ‘AI’ After Republicans Label Biden ‘Senile’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s a question: Why is it always “Sleepy” Joe Biden, but never, Donald “Delirious” Trump? How about “Delusional Donald the Doddering Dope?”

The thing I hate most about Republican politics is how seamlessly MAGA enthusiasts ignore the obvious. Yes, Biden is old, feeble-looking, prone to barely coherent muttering, and a walking gaffe machine who never met a straightforward statement he didn’t want to flub.

I also just described Donald Trump.

Trump is just under three and a half years younger than Biden. He rambles incoherently while making bigoted and/or inappropriately sexual remarks like that one grandpa everyone tries their best to ignore at Thanksgiving dinner. He confuses the names of countries, cities and people while on stage, just like Biden. And unless you also walk into eating establishments and take your “covfefe” and “hamberders” to go, you know that Trump can’t even tweet without sounding like a twitt.

Anyway, Trump appears to be very upset that House Democrats put together a Trump gaffe reel and presented it before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

The footage was played during testimony by former special counsel Robert Hur, who was called to explain his recent report in which he claimed that if Biden was tried for mishandling classified documents, he would present himself to the jury as an “elderly man with a poor memory,” which he would be able to do easily because, in reality, his memory is “significantly limited.”

So, House Democrats went with the “I’m rubber, you’re glue” approach by playing a montage of Trump failing at least three times to pronounce the word “anonymous,” drawing a complete blank while in mid-thought (if you can call what Trump does thinking), stammering and stuttering through speeches, singing the Godly praises of the United “Shates,” and much, much more.

Mind you, these are all things we saw in real-time, but Don the Delulu would have us believe actual footage of his actual words, brain farts and shaky mannerisms were all fake news generated by “artificial intelligence.”

“Artificial intelligence was used by them against me in their videos,” Trump posted from his Truth Social platform, adding, “You can’t do that, Joe,” despite there being no reason to think Biden was personally responsible for the Trump gaffe mix tape.

See, this is what I’m talking about. Trump is out here making a bold and easily disprovable claim that he’s a victim of Democrats’ AI tomfoolery as if anyone with immediate access to a search engine can’t easily find those speeches and see that no AI was used unless it doubles as an abbreviation for “American Idiocracy.”

Hell, I’m not even sure it was House Democrats who put together the gaffe reel as they could have just as easily used any of the Trump blunder montages that have already been available on YouTube for years.

While Trump rags on Biden for forgetting what city he’s in while at the podium, here he is blaming his former primary opponent Sen. Nikki Haley for her part in the Jan. 6 riot, because he has clearly confused her with Rep. Nancy Pelosi. (Although, if we’re being honest, Trump blaming Jan. 6 on literally anyone is absurd.)

Content creators have even put out a Biden/Trump gaffe Verzuz battle to illustrate that outside of political affiliations and ideology, the president and former president are two peas in the same senior citizen retirement community pod.

So, yeah, somebody needs to explain to Trump that no one needed to use AI to put together a reel that shows he’s about as spry as a 13-year-old dog on a hot summer day. AI is what white Trump supporters use to pretend Black Trump supporters exist in yuge numbers.

Look, if Trump supporters were willing to apply the same logic to their cult leader that they do to Biden, they would have been ready to put Trump in a home as soon as he started rambling to anyone who would listen about widespread voter fraud that dozens of judges across lower courts, appellate courts and the Supreme Court, the former head of election cybersecurity, Trump’s own attorney general, and the Department of Justice were unable to find a shred of evidence to support. Trump was out here ranting about rigged voting machines, dead people voting and election workers hiding all the Trump ballots, and no one could see any of those things except him.

Yet, the same people who bought into Trump’s baseless delusions are now trying to claim Biden just isn’t all there at his big age. It would be laughable if I wasn’t so annoyed at how obvious the glaring hypocrisy is.

