It seems the complaints behind McDonald’s ice cream machines have hit the fed’s radar. The DOJ has formally addressed their faulty equipment.
The Verge is reporting that the global fast food chain’s signature soft-serve dessert is the topic of discussion for not only the United States Department Of Justice but also the Federal Trade Commission. On Thursday, March 14 both the agencies submitted a joint filing regarding the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. In essence the DMCA criminalizes any production, deviation and repairing of any copyrighted works.
The act covers all McDonald’s ice cream machines as they regard to as “commercial and industrial equipment.” These appliances are actually purchased from Taylor Products Inc., an ice cream equipment supplier based out of Edison, New Jersey, thus they are the only party who can perform repairs on the machines. Furthermore, the technicians who are licensed to service the machines are few and far between. The DOJ’s submission asking that the DMCA be reviewed citing “renewing and expanding repair-related exemptions would promote competition in markets for replacement parts, repair, and maintenance services, as well as facilitate competition in markets for repairable products.”
According to Gizmodo restaurants lose an average of $625 dollars a day when their ice cream machines are inoperative. McDonald’s has yet to formally comment on the DOJ’s filing.
The DOJ Has Addressed McDonald’s Broken Ice Cream Machines was originally published on hiphopwired.com
