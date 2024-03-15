Listen Live
John Wall Attempted Suicide Twice, Reveals His 2 Sons As His Reason To Continue Living

"I put a gun to my head twice, and a lot of people that are close to me, friends at the time, didn't know."

Published on March 15, 2024

John Wall Contemplated Suicide Following His Mother's Passing

Source: Winslow Townson / Getty / John Wall

John Wall took the passing of his mother very hard and considered even taking his own life.

*Trigger warning: this story pertains to descriptive accounts of suicide attempts.*

Spotted on TMZ Sports, former Washington Wizards star John Wall opened up about moments he wanted to take his own life.

In a recent episode of The OGs podcast, Wall revealed to fellow NBA hoopers Mike Miller and Undonis Haslem that he suffered a great deal following the passing of his mother, who succumbed to breast cancer.

Wall revealed losing his mother, whom he considered his “best friend,” led to him putting a gun to his head on two occasions but ultimately deciding not to pull the trigger because of his two sons.

Per TMZ Sports:

“My mom was my best friend,” the 33-year-old said.

“I put a gun to my head twice, and a lot of people that are close to me, friends at the time, didn’t know.”

Wall explains dealing with his mom’s death was his “darkest moment,” combined with a litany of injuries after signing a $170 million contract extension with the Wizards.

But, Wall chose not to pull the trigger … ’cause he couldn’t bear the thought of leaving his two sons behind.

“If I take myself away from this Earth, I’m failing my kids, like, who gon’ be able to raise them,” Wall said.

“I know I gotta be there for them.”

John Wall Is Currently In Therapy

Wall revealed he went to see a therapist and is still actively in therapy and advocates for other men who are struggling with their mental health to do the same.

“If you ever feel like you in a spot where you not comfortable as a Black man, African American, or any race, no offense to that, go get help. It’s okay, there’s nothing wrong with that,” Wall continued.
“I had to figure that out or I wouldn’t be here today.”Salute to John Wall. We’re rooting for you.

*If you or anyone in your family or circle are struggling with mental health or dealing with a crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline  at 988.*

John Wall Attempted Suicide Twice, Reveals His 2 Sons As His Reason To Continue Living  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

