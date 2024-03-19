Listen Live
Get Your Tickets To Birthday Bash 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia

Two Time Grammy Nominated Global Superstar Latto & Friends, Killer Mike, Boosie and more announced as First Wave of Birthday Bash ATL Artists.

Published on March 19, 2024

ATL Birthday Bash Lineup Update Round 3

[Atlanta, GA– March 19, 2024] Atlanta’s premier Hip Hop station, HOT 107.9, announced the first wave of artists for the most highly anticipated music event of the summer, Birthday Bash ATL 2024, on Saturday, June 22nd at the award-winning State Farm Arena.

Multi-platinum-selling, two-time Grammy Award-nominated Atlanta rapper Latto will headline Birthday Bash ATL 2024. This marks the first time in Birthday Bash history that the concert will feature a female headliner. Fresh off her new hit single, “Sunday Service”, and mainstream recognition following the release of her three time platinum single “Big Energy”, it only makes sense that this Atlanta native shines on the biggest of stages. With chart-topping music and features with premier artists in the music industry such as Jungkook of BTS, Usher, Cardi B., Mariah Carey and JLo to name a few, the Latto and Friends set is sure to be one for the ages!

Also announced to hit the stage on June 22nd, three-time Grammy Award winner Killer Mike, Boosie Bad Azz, Key Glock, Hunxho, Bossman Dlow, Rob49, and Tee Grizzley. Plus a salute to Atlanta’s own Big Oomp Records, featuring Big Oomp & DJ Montay. As anticipation grows, more Birthday Bash ATL artists will be announced soon.

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 tickets are on sale now at http://www.Ticketmaster.com. For up-to-date information, visit http://www.BirthdayBashATL.com or http://www.HotSpotATL.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Hot1079ATL, and of course, listen to WHTA HOT 107.9-FM.

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 EVENT DETAILS:

Saturday, June 22, 2024 State Farm Arena

Gates Open: 6:00pm  Showtime: 7:00pm – 11:00pm

[CLICK HERE] TO BUY TICKETS TO BIRTHDAY BASH 2024!!

RELATED TAGS

Birthday Bash 2024

Get Your Tickets To Birthday Bash 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia

