Listen Live
News

New York Appeals Court Reduces Trump Bond

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-TRUMP

Source: MARY ALTAFFER / Getty

NEW YORK — Former President Trump’s bond in his New York civil fraud case is being lowered. An appeal court agreed to cut the amount from 454 million to 175 million dollars. This comes after Trump said he would have to sell properties at a loss to secure enough funds to cover the bond.

The judgment is from a ruling made in February by Judge Arthur Engoron, who found Trump and his company liable for fraud. Trump may now be able to proceed with his appeal of the ruling without the risk of his assets being seized due to lack of payment.

The post New York Appeals Court Reduces Trump Bond appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

New York Appeals Court Reduces Trump Bond  was originally published on wibc.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

22 items
Music

Drake Appears To Address Kendrick Lamar Beef While On Stage: “I Got My F-cking Head Up High”

News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

Jessica Pettway 28 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

Mandii B on The Morning Hustle
Entertainment

‘See, The Thing Is…’ Podcast Messy Ending: Mandii B to Take Legal Against Ex Co-Host Bridget Kelly & Drops Receipts

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close