Listen Live
Entertainment

Diddy Sells Off All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer

Published on March 26, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Revolt Music Conference - Day 2

Source: Aaron Davidson / Getty

Diddy is no longer associated with Revolt TV, TMZ reports. 

Diddy started the company in 2013, but it is now under new ownership.

RELATED: Sean “Diddy” Combs To Temporarily Step Down as REVOLT Chairman

According to reports from TMZ, sources said Diddy recently sold off all of his shares to an interested buyer for an undisclosed amount. However, the company remains Black-owned.

The new boss wishes to remain anonymous at this time with plans on publicly making a formal introduction within the next few weeks.

RELATED: Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Diddy has been inactive with the network after stepping down as Chairman back in November of 2023.

TMZ reports that Revolt’s current CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham will remain in their current positions and assist the new owner with the transition.

Also, it has been shared that no major changes will happen with staffing or production for Revolt TV employees.

RELATED: Take That, Take That: Hulu Scraps Diddy’s Reality Show Following Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

 

The post Diddy Sells Off All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer appeared first on 92 Q.

Diddy Sells Off All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer  was originally published on 92q.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

News

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Ship Collision

TJ Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphic 2024 (updated 3/26/24)
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

Entertainment

Diddy Sells Off All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close