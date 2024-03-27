Listen Live
News

Juvenile Drops “400 Degreez” Video 25 Years After Its Release

Juvenile and Mannie Fresh still looking good for their age. Props...

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It’s been a quarter century since Juvenile released his breakthrough album, 400 Degreez. To commemorate the release of his classic third album, the OG Hot Boy has revisited the project to drop a video for one of it’s standout cuts.

Twenty-five years after releasing 400 Degreez, which went on to go quadruple platinum, Juve has released a new visual for the titular cut, featuring himself alongside Ca$h Money’s go-to producer at the time, Mannie Fresh. Featuring footage of Juvenile’s music videos from his early days in the game, the new clip finds the Southern OG styling and profiling every which way he can while some thick young women bounce to the decades-old track in the comfort of their own kitchen. Y’all know these women were probably born within a few years of this song originally releasing. Just sayin’.

Related Stories

The video comes as a deluxe edition of 400 Degreez is set to release March 29 along with a 2LP color vinyl April 26. Y’all know the OG Hip-Hoppers of the game are going to be loving those when they drop.

Check out Juvenile’s visuals to “400 Degreez,” and let us know your thoughts on the classic album in the comments section below.

Juvenile Drops “400 Degreez” Video 25 Years After Its Release  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
News

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

Entertainment

Jhené Aiko Announces ‘The Magic Hour Tour’ with Coi Leray, Tink, Umi and Kiana Ledé

10 items
News

God Help Us! Trump Is Now Selling Bibles For $60 With Lee Greenwood Of “God Bless The U.S.A.” Fame

TJ Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphic 2024 (updated 3/26/24)
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

10 items
Movies

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Return In ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Trailer, X Users Feel They Dropped The Ball With Film’s Title

Girls Trip with Lore'l Version 2
Contests

Win a Girls Trip with Lore’l on The Fantastic Voyage

Mandii B on The Morning Hustle
Entertainment

‘See, The Thing Is…’ Podcast Messy Ending: Mandii B to Take Legal Against Ex Co-Host Bridget Kelly & Drops Receipts

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2024 | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-01-11
Contests

Register for The One Thousand Dollar Cash Grab Here

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close