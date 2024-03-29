The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been struggling as of late with it’s popularity but with Deadpool & Wolverine hoping to right the ship that’s been seemingly sinking over the past few years, the MCU is gearing up for a comeback starting in 2025.

One of the films that Marvel is hoping will appease their hardcore fanbase is the upcoming Thunderbolts which features an all-star cast including Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Sebastian Stan amongst others, and with production on the film underway, Pugh gave fans a sneak peak at what to expect. Taking to her Instagram page in her full Yelena Belova attire (a.k.a the new Black Widow), Pugh posted a video of herself onset and walked viewers through the set of the Jake Schreier directed film.

“Hey guys, how are you doing? I know I’ve dropped off for a little bit, but that’s partially because I was whisked off to Atlanta to shoot a movie that I’m not really supposed to talk about, but I can show you things, sneakily, as long as you don’t tell anyone…I can show you a sneak peek of the set. They’re shooting. I’ll be quiet now.”

Show fans some of the film’s sets and even the director at work, Pugh gave fans a little bit of hope that this film won’t be a complete bomb as recent MCU films have been.

Unfortunately she didn’t mention whether or not we’d be getting the Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) in Thunderbolts as is rumored, but if Marvel knows what’s good for them they will give fans the red monstrosity that they’ve been demanding since the film was announced.

Check out Florence Pugh’s video below and let us know if you’ll be checking for Marvel’s Thunderbolts when it premiers on May 2, 2025.

Florence Pugh Gives Sneak Peak At Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com