Lizzo Says “I Quit” In Social Media Post

"I didn’t sign up for this s—t," wrote the singer in her Instagram post last Friday.

Published on April 1, 2024

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Lizzo seems to be done with having to deal with constant criticism online, saying “I quit” in a recent social media post.

In a surprising post, Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo publicly declared that she was through with the barrage of criticism she faced online, ending with the words, “I QUIT” with the peace sign emoji. “I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” she wrote. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.” It wasn’t made clear what she was referring to.

The singer continued: “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views,” she added. “Being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look … my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this s—t.” The post was made a day after the superstar singer performed at a sold-out fundraising event for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign at Radio City Music Hall in New York City last Thursday (March 28), and another post made on March 17 wherein an upbeat mood she wrote that she was “writing some of the best music and I’m so excited for y’all to hear.”

Lizzo, also known as Melissa Viviane-Jefferson, rose to stardom with music celebrating self-love and body-positive acceptance. The 27-year-old has been under a cloud of controversy, dealing with one lawsuit first filed against her last year by three of her former dancers who alleged that the singer harassed them sexually and created a hostile work environment. Another lawsuit from a former designer was also filed against her. A judge denied her motion to dismiss the lawsuit outright from the dancers but did dismiss some of the claims made before allowing it to move to trial.

The post garnered heavy attention, with a bunch of commenters validating some of what Lizzo wrote in the post by throwing insults and jabs at her. Others wrote messages of support, including celebrity friends such as Hip-Hop icon Queen Latifah, comedian Eric Andre, and Paris Hilton, who wrote: “We love you Queen.” 

Photo: Leon Bennett/GA / Getty

Lizzo Says “I Quit” In Social Media Post  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

