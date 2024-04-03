Listen Live
Wellness

5 Scriptures About Having Strong Faith

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Woman Reads Bible in Bed

Source: Grace Cary / Getty

If you’ve ever observed a mustard seed, you’re aware of its minuscule size. Could you imagine that our faith in Christ and His capabilities only need to be as small as that seed? Immense faith is commendable, but everyone has to begin somewhere. Achieving significant outcomes takes time, and just like a mustard seed that begins as a small, seemingly purposeless entity, it can eventually grow into something superb when the right conditions are met.

Through faith, we possess a trust that allows us to navigate our daily lives, confident that whatever challenges we face, God has committed to addressing them. Living without faith leads us to fixate on matters that God has already ordained to unfold for our benefit. In the Bible, you’ll encounter the term “faith” quite frequently, often in situations where individuals had to rely on God and uphold His promises. Centuries later and humans find themselves having to dig deep to identify that same crazy faith that was spoken about in the good book.

Here are 5 scriptures about having strong faith:

🙏  1 Corinthians 2:5 tells us that our faith should not be placed in the wisdom of humankind, but we should place our faith in the powerful hands of God because he can exceedingly, abundantly above all we could ask or think.

so that your faith might not rest on human wisdom, but on God’s power.

 

🙏  Matthew 17:20 goes back to the topic of the mustard seed and the fact that all you need is the smallest bit of faith to get through whatever obstacles may come your way. Amazing things await you, but you first must have faith.

He replied, “Because you have so little faith. Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.”

 

🙏  2 Corinthians 5:7 reminds us to not live a life based off of what we see taking place around us, but rather to allow God to order our steps through faith and let Him guide us.

For we live by faith, not by sight.

 

🙏  1 Corinthians 13:13 focuses on the triad of faith, hope, and love, identifying that while all three virtues hold a purpose and are important in our walk with God – love trumps them all by being the greatest because at the end of the day, we are called to have a Christ like love.

And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.

 

🙏  Luke 1:37 helps us understand that faith doesn’t mean things will immediately fall into your lap at the drop of a hat, but faith does allow things to come to pass when God believes we are ready to receive what we have asked for in prayer.

For no word from God will ever fail.

5 Scriptures About Having Strong Faith  was originally published on elev8.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
16 items
Entertainment

50 Cent Replaces Chris Brown As A Dreamville Fest Headliner, Social Media Reacts

5 items
National

5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

Pop Culture

Kash Doll’s Gender Reveal Is Delivered By The Easter Bunny – It’s A Girl!

Drew Rosenhaus 33 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

TJ Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphic 2024 (updated 3/26/24)
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

News

Donald Trump’s Truth Social Stock Market Value Plummets

The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

Pop Culture

Our Knees Have Been Put On Notice As GloRilla And Megan Thee Stallion Drop New Twerkable Teaser Audio

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close