Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years

Published on April 4, 2024

G Dep

Source: Bad Boy / G Dep

Rapper G. Dep, best known for early 2000’s hits “Let’s Get It” and “Special Delivery,” has been released from prison after serving 13 years.
The former Bad Boy artist was granted clemency for a cold case killing that took place in 1993. The shooting death went unsolved until Dep, real name Travell Coleman, walked into a New York police precinct in 2010 and confessed to the murder in an effort to clear his conscience. In late 2023, Coleman was one of 16 individuals granted clemency by New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul.

Check out a clip of his release below.

Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

