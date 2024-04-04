Coco Jones Set to Perform National Anthem at Wrestlemania XL

RELATED: Bad Bunny Got Busy At Wrestlemania
“Excited to welcome Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter @cocojones to #WrestleMania XL this weekend, where she’ll perform our country’s National Anthem to kick off WrestleMania Saturday.”
Some fans suspect that Triple H is playing chess with this opening act booking, insinuating that Levesque wants to be down with Philadelphia’s core demographic.
“TRIPS tryna get that cookout invite ” one comment read.
“you’re doing everything RIGHT this year Triple H!!! ” said another user.
WWE is headed to Philadelphia this weekend starting Friday April 5th as Smackdown will be at the Wells Fargo Center, as Well as Monday Night Raw on Monday April 8th. Then Wrestlemania XL well be held Saturday and Sunday April 5th and 6th and the Lincoln Financial Field.
