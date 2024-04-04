Listen Live
Local

Coco Jones Set to Perform National Anthem at Wrestlemania XL

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
NAACP Image Awards Dinner

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Coco Jones will be making an in-ring appearance this weekend at Wrestlemania XL. Coco Jones is scheduled to sing the National Anthem for the Saturday April 6th show hosted at the Lincoln Financial Field.

RELATED: Bad Bunny Got Busy At Wrestlemania

This is the first event WWE has ever hosted at the Lincoln Financial Field. It only made sense to get one of R&B Biggest stars to perform at one of the biggest venues in Philadelphia.
Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Chief content officer of WWE, took to instagram to make the announcement.

“Excited to welcome Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter @cocojones to #WrestleMania XL this weekend, where she’ll perform our country’s National Anthem to kick off WrestleMania Saturday.”

Some fans suspect that Triple H is playing chess with this opening act booking, insinuating that Levesque wants to be down with Philadelphia’s core demographic.

RELATED: Top 10 African-American Female Wrestlers to Look for in WWE

“TRIPS tryna get that cookout invite 😂😂” one comment read.

“you’re doing everything RIGHT this year Triple H!!! 👏🏽👏🏽” said another user.

WWE is headed to Philadelphia this weekend starting Friday April 5th as Smackdown will be at the Wells Fargo Center, as Well as Monday Night Raw on Monday April 8th. Then Wrestlemania XL well be held Saturday and Sunday April 5th and 6th and the Lincoln Financial Field.

To purchase tickets to WWE Events [CLICK HERE]

READ MORE: 

RELATED: The Biggest Storylines Heading Into Wrestlemania XL

RELATED: What If These WWE Superstars Had Philadelphian Theme Music at Wrestlemania XL?

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Saves Wrestlemania Match After Shane McMahon Suffers Freak Injury, Twitter Loved It

Coco Jones Set to Perform National Anthem at Wrestlemania XL  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
CA$H & DASH to Birthday Bash | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-03-29
Home

Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024″ Game

Music

J. Cole Disses Kendrick Lamar On New Track, ‘7 Minute Drill’

TJ Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphic 2024 (updated 3/26/24)
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

News

Kenneth Petty Goes Viral Over Updated Sex Offender Registry Photo

Drew Rosenhaus 33 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close