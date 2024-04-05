Another Friday, another week of new releases. Check out what’s new and trending in inspirational music below!
Lee Vasi ft. Wande – “Teach Me (Remix)”
Two of Elev8’s Trailblazers of Christian Hip-Hop and R&B, Lee Vasi and Wande, have team up for a remix of Lee’s hit song, “Teach Me.”
for KING + COUNTRY ft. Lecrae & Stryper – “To Hell With The Devil (RISE)”
nobigdyl. – “Coach”
Mike Teezy – “Highly Favored”
Me’Kayla ft. ChurchPpl – “Werking”
Want to hear more? Follow our Spotify playlist!
New Inspirational Music: Lee Vasi, Wande, Lecrae & More! was originally published on elev8.com
