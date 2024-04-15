Listen Live
Bag Talk: Tom Brady Would Consider Returning To NFL [Video]

But his pending bid to be a minority owner in the Raiders might not let him.

Published on April 15, 2024

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty

Tom Brady might be reconsidering his retirement. In a recent interview he said he is not opposed to returning back to the NFL.

ESPN is reporting that the gridiron legend’s cleats aren’t hung up for good. Earlier this week he was a guest on the Deep Cut Podcast where he gave his take on a variety of topics. When asked by host Vic Blends if he would entertain any offers to play quarterback for a team during the 2024 season he made it clear he is ready to go if permitted. “I’m not opposed to it,” Tom Brady revealed. “I don’t know if they are going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I’m always going to be in good shape. I’ll always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ [Michael Jordan] coming back, I don’t know if they would let me. But I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

In 2023, Tom Brady submitted a request to the Las Vegas Raiders to join the team’s ownership group. Even though the seven-time champion is held in very high regard his bid is not guaranteed as per the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell. “I wouldn’t say it’s a delay,” Goodell explained. “We go through a very thorough process. We’re just going through our process. We’ve been in touch with their side. I think it’s been making progress.”

Minority ownership stakes aside Tom Brady will be slotted to offer his analysis and commentary on the next season of Fox Sports. “My career and all that, that’s a thing of the past in my mind. I was a gladiator out there, and now my time has moved on. Now it’s, ‘OK, how can I deliver for my next group of teammates?’ he added.

You can see Tom Brady discuss his options while getting a haircut below.

