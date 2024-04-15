After decades of dropping R&B hits but never really getting his flowers, Keith Sweat is looking to remind everyone that he’s still capable of making that OG baby making music in 2024 and in his latest offering he brings back that smooth 90’s style that led to many a Plan B’s being used.
In his latest visuals to “Lay You Down” the OG R&B crooner returns as sleek as ever and sits on an all-black leather throne while a gang of young women groove to his sounds and seduce the camera without having to twerk a single cheek. We miss this old school style of love making music. Just sayin.’
On the rap side, another OG is out to show and prove he’s still got it and in the visuals to “Covered In Ice,” Paul Wall links up with That Mexican OT to drop some impressive bars while flossing some equally impressive diamond pieces. Paul Wall still that dude, man.
Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Yelawolf, Larry June, and more.
KEITH SWEAT – “LAY YOU DOWN”
PAUL WALL FT. THAT MEXICAN OT – “COVERED IN ICE”
YELAWOLF – “NEW ME”
LARRY JUNE – “IMPORTED COUCHES”
POIISON FT. STYLES P – “BIG BOYS”
TINK – “CHARGED UP”
BIG BOOGIE & DJ DRAMA – “PERSONAL SESSION”
Keith Sweat “Lay You Down,” Paul Wall ft. That Mexican OT “Covered In Ice” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024" Game
-
WILL Delete Later: J. Cole Apologizes At Dreamville Fest For Kendrick Lamar Diss, Seemingly Plans To Take It Off Streaming
-
5 Scriptures About Having Strong Faith
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Nate Robinson Offers Update On Kidney Failure Diagnosis, Says He “Won’t Have Long To Live” Without Transplant
-
You Care: Jeezy Seeking Primary Care of Daughter, Claims Jeannie Mai Isn’t Around
-
SZA, 50 Cent and More Light Up Day 1 Of Dreamville Fest 2024