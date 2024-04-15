Listen Live
News

Keith Sweat “Lay You Down,” Paul Wall ft. That Mexican OT “Covered In Ice” & More | Daily Visuals

Keith Sweat returns like the Mack and Paul Wall and That Mexican OT keep it icy. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Fat Joe & Friends In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

After decades of dropping R&B hits but never really getting his flowers, Keith Sweat is looking to remind everyone that he’s still capable of making that OG baby making music in 2024 and in his latest offering he brings back that smooth 90’s style that led to many a Plan B’s being used.

In his latest visuals to “Lay You Down” the OG R&B crooner returns as sleek as ever and sits on an all-black leather throne while a gang of young women groove to his sounds and seduce the camera without having to twerk a single cheek. We miss this old school style of love making music. Just sayin.’

On the rap side, another OG is out to show and prove he’s still got it and in the visuals to “Covered In Ice,” Paul Wall links up with That Mexican OT to drop some impressive bars while flossing some equally impressive diamond pieces. Paul Wall still that dude, man.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Yelawolf, Larry June, and more.

KEITH SWEAT – “LAY YOU DOWN”

PAUL WALL FT. THAT MEXICAN OT – “COVERED IN ICE”

YELAWOLF – “NEW ME”

LARRY JUNE – “IMPORTED COUCHES”

POIISON FT. STYLES P – “BIG BOYS”

TINK – “CHARGED UP”

BIG BOOGIE & DJ DRAMA – “PERSONAL SESSION”

Keith Sweat “Lay You Down,” Paul Wall ft. That Mexican OT “Covered In Ice” & More | Daily Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
CA$H & DASH to Birthday Bash | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-03-29
Home

Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024″ Game

Outkast and Dungeon Family 36 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Sports

Vanessa Bryant Blesses Los Angeles Dodgers With Special Player Edition Kobe 6 Sneakers

Entertainment

Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!

14 items
Style & Fashion

Courtside Cute: Angel Reese Watches The NY Knicks In A Sheer Body Suit, See Other Courtside Celebrity Style

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close