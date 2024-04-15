Keith Sweat “Lay You Down,” Paul Wall ft. That Mexican OT “Covered In Ice” & More | Daily Visuals

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

After decades of dropping R&B hits but never really getting his flowers, Keith Sweat is looking to remind everyone that he’s still capable of making that OG baby making music in 2024 and in his latest offering he brings back that smooth 90’s style that led to many a Plan B’s being used.

In his latest visuals to “Lay You Down” the OG R&B crooner returns as sleek as ever and sits on an all-black leather throne while a gang of young women groove to his sounds and seduce the camera without having to twerk a single cheek. We miss this old school style of love making music. Just sayin.’

On the rap side, another OG is out to show and prove he’s still got it and in the visuals to “Covered In Ice,” Paul Wall links up with That Mexican OT to drop some impressive bars while flossing some equally impressive diamond pieces. Paul Wall still that dude, man.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Yelawolf, Larry June, and more.

KEITH SWEAT – “LAY YOU DOWN”

PAUL WALL FT. THAT MEXICAN OT – “COVERED IN ICE”

YELAWOLF – “NEW ME”

LARRY JUNE – “IMPORTED COUCHES”

POIISON FT. STYLES P – “BIG BOYS”

TINK – “CHARGED UP”

BIG BOOGIE & DJ DRAMA – “PERSONAL SESSION”

