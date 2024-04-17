Listen Live
Entertainment

Undivided Ent. Announces “Reunion Tour 2.0,” Plus International Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin “Kingdom” Series

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Undivided Ent. has been living up to its name and serving us with a united front of entertainment for the past few years. Last night (April 16) they took to social media to announce that a Reunion Tour 2.0 is on the way! 

Reunion Tour 2.0 is a follow up to the original 2023 tour that featured Kirk Franklin, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, Tye Tribbett, and Israel Houghton. On this new run that is equally nostalgic, Kirk Franklin and The Clark Sisters return with Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, and Yolanda Adams. 

SEE ALSO: We Outside! Must-See Gospel Music Tours Kicking Off 2024

 

The news comes just a day after teasing that Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin’s groundbreaking Kingdom Tour would be making its way to Africa, Europe, and Asia. In 2022, the collective Kingdom Tour around their collaborative album Kingdom Book 1 set the highest attendance record for Christian/Gospel tours to date. 

 

But that’s not all. 

While Undivided Ent. is currently wrapping up the One Hallelujah Tour with Erica Campbell, Tasha Cobbs, Jonathan McReynolds, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr, earlier this Spring they announced the Girls Night Out Tour featuring Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Naomi Raine, Koryn Hawthorne and Wande kicking off this summer. 

Are you not entertained?! 

Undivided Ent. Announces “Reunion Tour 2.0,” Plus International Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin “Kingdom” Series  was originally published on elev8.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
CA$H & DASH to Birthday Bash | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-03-29
Home

Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024″ Game

Celebrity

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

News

G. Dep Looks To Reconnect With Diddy Despite Assault Allegations [Video]

News

Kai Cenat Accuses OF Model Of Trying To Extort Him

Outkast and Dungeon Family 36 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close