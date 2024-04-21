Black Women’s History Month: Korto Momolu Gives Us The Rundown On Her Runway Masterpieces

“Every month is Women’s History Month…”

Korto Momolu, a fashion world fan-fave ever since making her debut as a designer on Project Runway in 2008 and serving us an epic return last year on Project Runway: All Stars, made sure to let us know that concrete fact quoted above.

Ironically enough, It’s because of women like her that make that statement even possible!

As she enters the last year of her 40s in 2024, ironically kicking off Black History Month with the big 4-9 celebration back in February, Korto’s mindset is all about peace, exploration and digging deep into her creative pocket.

Thankfully she hasn’t missed a beat since that epic Project Runway season finale that, truthfully, many still think she deserved to win.

…just look at the material:

With Project Runway’s milestone 20th season last year, which wrapped up back in September 2023, we were all reminded that the lady, in fact, still has it! While she didn’t make it to the finale this time around, Korto did come in an impressive sixth place amongst the cast of 14 ‘All-Stars’ that hailed from each of the previous 19 seasons.

You can get a highlight reel of her time below, via Bravo’s Project Runway: After Show:

It goes without saying, but all that and more gave us great pleasure in welcoming Korto into the BAW family for a special one-on-one in an effort to bring awareness to the little-known-fact that April is actually Black Women’s History Month.

Who better than to profile one the pioneering Black women in Black fashion that makes clothing specifically so girls like her can feel seen, stylish and admittedly have high fashion selections in their size? A girl’s-girl, indeed!

Watch our full interview with Korto Momolu for Black Women’s History Month above

