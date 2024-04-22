Listen Live
News

Snoop Dogg Hilariously Reacts To His AI Appearance on Drake’s Kendrick Lamar Diss Track, “Taylor Made Freestyle”

Drake released his "Taylor Made Freestyle," which features the computer-generated voices of Snoop Dogg and the late 2Pac "pressing" their West Coast counterpart to respond to Drizzy.

Published on April 22, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Snoop Dogg Hilarious Reacts To His AI Bars On "Taylor Made"

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty / Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has found his way into the current “beef” between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, and it had nothing to do with him actually interjecting himself in it but with the use of AI.

Like the rest of the Hip-Hop and music world, Snoop Dogg was stunned to hear AI voice on Drake’s latest diss track at Kendrick Lamer, “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

On Friday (April 19), Drake released his “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which features the computer-generated voices of Snoop Dogg and the late 2Pac “pressing” their West Coast counterpart to respond to Drizzy.

On the song virtual Snoop raps:

Dot, you know that the D-O-G never fucking doubted you/ But right now it seem like you posted up without a clue of what the fuck you ’bout to do.”

Not too long after the divisive record hit the internet, the Doggfather took to his Instagram account to post a hilarious reaction to AI bars.

“They did what? When? How? Are you sure? [Sigh] Y’all have a good night,” Snoop said in the Instagram clip. “Why everybody calling my phone, blowing me up? What the fuck— what happened? What’s going on? I’m going back to bed. Good night.”

Will Kendrick Lamar Finally Respond To Drake?

“Taylor Made Freestyle” comes a week after Drake’s first response record, “Push Ups.” When the song hit the internet, thanks to the rampant AI use in the music industry, the song’s validity was initially up in the air.

On the song, Drizzy accuses Lamar of taking his sweet time to respond due to Taylor Swift dropping a new album while also naming TDE’s boss,  Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith.

But now we gotta wait a fucking week ’cause Taylor Swift is your new Top/ And if you ’bout to drop, she gotta approve/ This girl really ’bout to make you act like you not in a feud/ She tailor made your schedule with Ant, you out of the loop.

While Drake continues to poke the bear, word on the podcast streets is that K.Dot has a response record ready, according to Joe Budden Podcast host Antwan “Ish” Marby, who claims the record is on the level of 2Pac’s “Hit Em Up.”

“Some people that have heard the Kendrick track, I heard that his energy is just something that’s going to be hard for Drake to match. They said he’s coming on some Pac’ Hit Em Up’ energy,” Ish claims.

We shall see if that’s the case. We just want Kendrick Lamar to take his time and deliver a worthy response, no one wants a wack a** diss record.

Snoop Dogg Hilariously Reacts To His AI Appearance on Drake’s Kendrick Lamar Diss Track, “Taylor Made Freestyle”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
16 items
Entertainment

The Squabbling Continues: Quavo Lashes Back At Chris Brown In Venomous Diss

Entertainment

Exclusive: Lil Kim and Her New Artist on Working Together

Lifestyle

Multiple States Working To Ban Popular Snacks Linked To Cancer

News

Rap & Politics Examined In New Hulu Doc ‘Hip-Hop And The White House’ ft. Jeezy & Common

Outkast and Dungeon Family 37 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close